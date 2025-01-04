Russian authorities have no intention of conceding conditions for ending the war - ISW

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russian authorities have no intention of conceding conditions for ending the war - ISW

Russian authorities have no intention of conceding conditions for ending the war - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Kremlin does not plan to abandon the conditions for ending the war, which are tantamount to Ukraine's complete surrender

The Russian authorities do not intend to give in to the conditions for ending the war, which have not changed since 2021, including the removal of the legitimate Ukrainian government and the demilitarization of Ukraine. This is stated by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

ISW recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the conditions that must be met to push Russia to a “just peace.

In an interview on January 2, Zelenskiy said that achieving a “just peace” in the upcoming negotiations - a conceptthat Zelenskiy highlighted in his December 31 New Year's address - requires a strong Ukrainian army, security guarantees from Western allies, and Ukraine's future membership in NATO and the European Union to deter Russia from renewing its aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine cannot achieve a just peace with a small army, such as “40,000 or 50,000 soldiers” - referring to Putin's initial demand during the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in the spring of 2022 that Ukraine demilitarize and only maintain a force of about 50,000.

“Putin and other Kremlin officials have repeatedly demanded conditions for ending the war that amount to Ukraine's complete surrender, including the removal of the legitimate Ukrainian government and the demilitarization of Ukraine. These demands have not changed since 2021,” ISW analysts note.

Zelenskyy stated that the invitation to NATO should be for the whole of Ukraine, but the action of the Alliance could be on the part of the territory controlled by Kyiv with future expansion.

Zelenskyy also said that the newly elected US President Donald Trump could be decisive in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, as he could stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

