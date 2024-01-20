California and Lviv Oblast to become twin cities: state senate expresses support

The California State Senate has supported the establishment of sister city relations with Lviv Oblast. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN informs.

"37 votes in favor, 0 against. The California State Senate supported the establishment of sister city relations with Lviv region!" said the head of the region.

The resolution will promote mutually beneficial educational, economic and cultural exchanges between our region and the state of California.

"Special thanks to the representatives of the Ukrainian communities in California, it is also their merit that such a historic decision was made unprecedentedly quickly," added Kozytsky.