By 2050, two out of three adults may suffer from obesity - report
Kyiv • UNN
World Heart Federation reports on the increase in obesity and its association with cardiovascular diseases. By 2050, most of the population will be overweight.
Details
The World Heart Report highlights trends that could lead to a sharp increase in healthcare costs:
- as childhood obesity rates continue to rise, children with a high body mass index (BMI) are 40% more likely than their peers to suffer from cardiovascular disease in middle age;
- the onset of obesity at a young age can significantly shorten life expectancy, while the psychological consequences of childhood obesity are severe - obesity is now a major cause of bullying and discrimination in schools;
- mortality from cardiovascular disease due to high BMI is currently highest among middle-income countries, with rates as high as 67.5 deaths per 100,000 people in North Africa and the Middle East;
- globally, obesity cases have increased in almost every country between 1990 and 2022, and global deaths from cardiovascular disease related to high BMI have more than doubled;
- if current growth trends continue, data predict that by 2050, almost 2 in 3 adults over the age of 25 may be overweight or obese;
- a shift in employment types towards sedentary work is also associated with the development of obesity and cardiovascular disease, as is long working hours and frequent overtime.
The report expresses concern that the stigma faced by people living with obesity prevents them from receiving adequate treatment through guidance, lifestyle support and appropriate medications. Obesity is not only caused by a sedentary lifestyle and overeating, it says.
