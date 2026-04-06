Bukovel, christenings, and treating friends - new suspicions in the case of embezzlement of trade union funds

In the case of embezzlement of funds in the gas industry, the amount of damages increased to over UAH 33 million. Law enforcement officers reported new suspicions. This concerns the misuse of trade union money. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Vacation in Bukovel, baptisms, and treatment of friends: in the case of embezzlement of trade union funds in the gas industry, damages increased to over UAH 33 million, new suspicions reported - stated the OPG.

Details

"According to the investigation, in 2022-2025, over UAH 233 million was transferred from the company's accounts to trade union organizations. Part of these funds was misused by the heads of primary cells. Money intended for the social needs of employees was spent on vacations in Bukovel and other complexes, baptisms, treatment of acquaintances, corporate events, alcohol, clothes, and other private expenses," the post says.

The investigation also established circumvention of procurement procedures and the use of controlled trade unions to distribute funds and minimize financial control. During the investigation, the amount of damages increased from UAH 14.5 million to over UAH 33 million, the OPG noted.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, three more people were notified of suspicion, including the head of the united trade union organization, who is considered the organizer of the scheme," the post says.

Six people received suspicions for embezzlement of property on an especially large scale as part of an organized group. For three other people, previously reported suspicions were changed - they were additionally charged with participation in an organized group.

Recall

For millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, baptisms, alcohol," three trade union heads received suspicions, Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations.