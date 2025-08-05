$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
12:15 PM • 19147 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22638 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 52102 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 32057 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 29878 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 34012 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 80290 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119549 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80426 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 139981 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 41108 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 18746 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 74804 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the war10:41 AM • 13125 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 39060 views
Publications
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 19172 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 39694 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 52131 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 80311 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119566 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Denmark
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 47505 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 69825 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 62935 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 67132 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 369259 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Oil
Hand grenade
Pistol
MIM-23 Hawk

Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4466 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he sees no problem with an intelligence officer having sex with a prostitute if it is necessary for the mission. He emphasized that there is nothing forbidden if it is needed to achieve the goal.

Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he sees no problem with an intelligence officer having sex with a prostitute if it is necessary for the mission.

Budanov said this in an interview with journalist Ramina Eshakzai, UNN reports.

Details

There is nothing forbidden if it is necessary for the mission

- Budanov stated. 

The journalist gave an example of a man using the services of a prostitute to conduct operational work, Budanov emphasized:

You know, it might sound unpleasant to someone, immoral, but what to do if it's necessary? And there is such a way to achieve the goal. I don't see any problem with that. Yes, this is a matter of ethics, and no one has ever forced or pushed us to such actions, but for those who are not married, why not?

Recall

In Sumy region, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate defeated eight companies of Russian invaders. In fierce battles, the enemy lost 334 soldiers killed and 550 wounded. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Sumy Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov