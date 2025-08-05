Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that he sees no problem with an intelligence officer having sex with a prostitute if it is necessary for the mission.

Budanov said this in an interview with journalist Ramina Eshakzai, UNN reports.

The journalist gave an example of a man using the services of a prostitute to conduct operational work, Budanov emphasized:

You know, it might sound unpleasant to someone, immoral, but what to do if it's necessary? And there is such a way to achieve the goal. I don't see any problem with that. Yes, this is a matter of ethics, and no one has ever forced or pushed us to such actions, but for those who are not married, why not?