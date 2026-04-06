Atrocities in Bucha: Suspicions of shooting and torturing civilians, three more cases against Russians sent to court

The investigation into war crimes committed by Russian military personnel in Bucha is ongoing. Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have announced new suspicions regarding the shooting and torture of civilians, and three more cases have already been sent to court, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation is identifying all those involved: documented cases include targeted shelling of civilians, torture, and murder. Over 200 Russian military personnel have been identified. - the statement reads.

Prosecutors have notified two Russian servicemen of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder of a civilian and cruel treatment of the civilian population.

Furthermore, prosecutors have sent indictments to court against three servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces for cruel treatment and premeditated murders of civilians.

First episode

Prosecutors from the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, Office of the Prosecutor General, have notified a scout-sniper of the reconnaissance platoon of the 1st Battalion Tactical Group of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces of suspicion.

He is charged with attempted premeditated murder of a civilian under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, this serviceman, along with other Russian soldiers, was patrolling Yablunska Street in Bucha.

At that time, local residents were burying a civilian man near a residential building who had died as a result of the actions of Russian military personnel.

Upon seeing the civilians, the suspect groundlessly opened fire.

One of the residents, saving his life, rushed to flee to the basement. The investigation believes that, realizing that he was facing a civilian who posed no threat, the Russian serviceman fired targeted shots from an AK-12 assault rifle at the victim's head.

The man managed to avoid being hit and hid in the basement, which saved his life. At the same time, the victim suffered moral distress.

The prosecutor notes that this serviceman is being brought to criminal responsibility for war crimes committed in Bucha for the fifth time.

Bucha Atrocities: Kravchenko Reports Suspicions Against Two Russian Servicemen

Second episode

Another suspect is a serviceman of the Russian Federation, who fought in the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Forces.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, while in Bucha, he inflicted bodily harm on a local resident who was not participating in the armed conflict, and then mocked his human dignity.

The victim had no weapons, tools, or other means that could in any way justify the use of violence.

The investigation qualifies this as cruel treatment of the civilian population.

In addition, it should be noted that in November 2025, this same serviceman was already sentenced to 11 years in prison for similar crimes committed in Bucha.

The special pre-trial investigation in these episodes is being carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have also sent three indictments to court against three servicemen of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. They are charged with cruel treatment and premeditated murders of civilians under Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

First indictment

This refers to the gunner-scout of the 34th separate operational brigade.

He illegally detained and tortured two residents of Bucha, using a taser and cold weapons.

The goal was to obtain information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and people who support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Second indictment

Commander of the gun of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment.

He is charged with several episodes at once.

On March 7, 2022, servicemen of the 234th regiment detained a local resident in his own home. He was taken to a neighboring household, where he was beaten and tortured during interrogation, sustaining bodily injuries and a through gunshot wound to his right hand. The investigation believes that this caused harm to the victim's health and physical pain.

Then, on the same day, Russian military personnel escorted the man to another neighboring household, where, in the presence of other civilians, they forced him to kneel, pointed weapons at him, and threatened to kill him.

After that, by order of the commander, the victim was taken to the basement, where he was killed with a shot to the head.

On March 12, 2022, servicemen of the 234th regiment entered the territory of a private household in Bucha, where two civilian men were present.

They tried to obtain information from them about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and people who support the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Having received no information, the Russian military killed both men with shots to the head.

On March 26, 2022, while near the intersection of Shota Rustaveli and Sim'yi Krasovskykh streets in Bucha, a serviceman of the 234th regiment opened fire to kill a civilian who was on the roadway.

According to the investigation, he fired at least six shots from an automatic firearm, as a result of which the victim died.

On March 28, 2022, on the territory of a private household in Bucha, this same serviceman committed inhumane treatment against a local resident: he attached a grenade under his clothes, pointed a firearm at him, and fired at his feet.

The investigation considers this to be cruel treatment of the civilian population.

Third indictment

Another accused is an electro-diesel mechanic of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment.

According to the investigation, on March 16, 2022, he detained a resident of Bucha, trying to obtain information from him about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and people who support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Having not received the desired information, the serviceman took the victim to a neighboring household and killed him with a shot to the head.

Prosecutors emphasized that all victims were civilians, did not participate in the armed conflict, and did not have weapons or any objects that could justify the use of violence against them. Currently, 215 Russian soldiers who committed crimes in the Bucha region have already been identified and notified of suspicion.

Atrocities in Bucha: Kravchenko announced his intention to identify as many Russian soldiers as possible responsible for the killings