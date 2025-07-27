British intelligence: Russia canceled Navy Day parade for the first time due to security concerns

British intelligence noted that Russia will completely cancel the Navy Day parade for the first time. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

It is almost certain that the "Russian Navy Day" parade, originally planned for Sunday, July 27, 2025, has been canceled throughout Russia due to security concerns. - the report says.

The British Ministry of Defense recalled that in 2017-2024, the main naval parade took place in St. Petersburg on Navy Day. It included a review of warships, some of which sailed from other regions of Russia to be present. Historically, ships and representatives from other countries attended the parade.

The main naval parade was scaled down in 2024, but this is the first time it has been canceled since its inception in 2017. Small ceremonies are likely to take place, and Navy Day remains a Russian national holiday. - added the intelligence.

