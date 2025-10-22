Brazilian footballer dies in car crash after hitting a cow

$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2486 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4350 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4116 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 5950 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15184 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16861 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26027 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31497 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Publications
Exclusives
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 398 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6632 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13237 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15659 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20149 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 90 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28163 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43246 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52830 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42941 views
Brazilian footballer dies in car crash after hitting a cow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Young Brazilian footballer Antony Ilano, 20, died in a car crash in northwestern Brazil. His motorcycle collided with a cow on the BR-343 highway in Altos.

Brazilian footballer dies in car crash after hitting a cow

20-year-old Antony Ilano was involved in a road accident in northwestern Brazil. The footballer died after his motorcycle collided with a cow.

UNN reports with reference to CNN Brasil.

Details

As a result of a fatal accident in the Brazilian municipality of Altos, young Brazilian footballer Antony Ilano, who played for the local team Piauí in the U20 youth squad, died.

According to friends, the striker was celebrating his father's birthday. The footballer was riding a motorcycle on BR-343, in Altos, in the hinterland of Piauí. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the collision occurred around 3:15 AM at kilometer 307 of the highway. The young athlete collided with a cow that was on the road.

Recall

Young English footballer Billy Vigar, who previously played for the Arsenal academy in London, died on Thursday, September 25, at the age of 21. The cause of death was a severe traumatic brain injury sustained during a match for Chichester City.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Brazil