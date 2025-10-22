Brazilian footballer dies in car crash after hitting a cow

20-year-old Antony Ilano was involved in a road accident in northwestern Brazil. The footballer died after his motorcycle collided with a cow.

UNN reports with reference to CNN Brasil.

Details

As a result of a fatal accident in the Brazilian municipality of Altos, young Brazilian footballer Antony Ilano, who played for the local team Piauí in the U20 youth squad, died.

According to friends, the striker was celebrating his father's birthday. The footballer was riding a motorcycle on BR-343, in Altos, in the hinterland of Piauí. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the collision occurred around 3:15 AM at kilometer 307 of the highway. The young athlete collided with a cow that was on the road.

Recall

Young English footballer Billy Vigar, who previously played for the Arsenal academy in London, died on Thursday, September 25, at the age of 21. The cause of death was a severe traumatic brain injury sustained during a match for Chichester City.