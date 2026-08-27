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Leopard 1
Flakpanzer Gepard

Brazil is establishing its own production of components for Leopard tanks; these spare parts are also needed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Brazil is creating components for the Leopard 1 due to a global shortage of spare parts. Ukraine’s Defense Forces need them as well.

Brazil is establishing its own production of components for Leopard tanks; these spare parts are also needed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Brazil has launched its own project to manufacture and repair components for Leopard 1A5BR tanks due to a shortage of spare parts, which are also needed by Ukraine. Defense Express reported this on August 26, according to UNN.

Details

The Brazilian Army has several hundred Leopard 1A5BR tanks, but operating them is complicated by a shortage of components. Due to the high global demand for armored vehicle parts, Brazil postponed its program to modernize these tanks back in 2023.

Poland and three NATO countries ordered Ukraine-tested Piorun systems worth €1.86 billion25.08.26, 03:16 • 11653 views

That same year, the country launched a project to create its own technological and manufacturing base for servicing Leopard 1 tanks and other equipment. The program provides for the modernization of 52 Leopard 1A5BR tanks, maintaining the readiness of another 192 vehicles, 10 Gepard 1A2 anti-aircraft systems, and four training Leopard 1 tanks.

Overall, Brazil plans to "nationalize" at least 231 components, including 74 at the first stage, in particular hydraulic and braking systems.

Component development

AGSP has already presented 33 components for the Leopard 1, 31 of which were deemed to be of good quality. The company is also developing hydraulic hoses for the tank's transmission and turret.

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Another Brazilian company, AGR, is working on manufacturing road wheels and plans to establish a facility for repairing and servicing the Leopard 1's running gear and track systems.

The problem of spare parts for these tanks is also relevant to Ukraine, which uses Leopard 1 tanks in its Defense Forces. The growing need for components for Ukrainian vehicles has become one of the reasons for the shortage of parts on the international market.

Ukrainian experts advise NATO on countering drones — the Ministry of Defence revealed the details26.08.26, 17:05 • 2912 views

Stepan Haftko

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Flakpanzer Gepard
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Leopard 1
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