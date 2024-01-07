Bolivia seizes a record cocaine shipment of almost 9 tons of cocaine

Bolivia announced the seizure of a record shipment of cocaine - 8.8 tons. This UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The cocaine shipment was seized in the western department of Oruro. Bolivian law enforcement authorities estimate the value of the consignment on the local market at 224 million dollars.

Bolivian President Luis Arce, in a social media post, called the shipment the largest ever seized in the South American country. He added that the drugs were hidden in wooden floor structures found in the truck and were probably destined for the Netherlands, where the value of the shipment is estimated at about $526 million.

The operation also included the arrest of four suspected drug traffickers in nine raids, officials said.