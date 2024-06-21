$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88794 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98899 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117001 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187816 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232323 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142693 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368694 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181672 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149590 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197881 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88795 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98902 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117005 views
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3426 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11270 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12938 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17009 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37997 views
Boards with Poroshenko's advertising-speculation on the Armed Forces of Ukraine-military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99027 views

Alexey "Stalker" notes that it is the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation, whose advertising is placed on boards, that now has questions about fraud on military bonds.

Boards with Poroshenko's advertising-speculation on the Armed Forces of Ukraine-military

Thousands of big boards worth millions of hryvnias advertising the Poroshenko foundation across the country are inappropriate PR of the leader of European solidarity and speculation on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. About it writes Ukrainian military Alexey "Stalker", reports UNN.

"Big boards with political advertising of Poroshenko have captured the whole country. On them, he promotes himself and his foundation, showing how much he helps the army. Hundreds of boards in Kiev alone, but why such a large number, the elections have already begun? The budget of this PR campaign is millions of hryvnias, it is very strange why other large funds do not do this? Maybe they don't know something or don't understand how to promote themselves on the help of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to win the elections.", the military writes.

Alexey "Stalker" notes that it is the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation, whose advertising is placed on boards, that now has questions about fraud on military bonds.

"The most surprising thing is that [Poroshenko – Ed.]  advertises his fund for millions of hryvnias, and on the other hand calls for donates to be dumped into this fund, and the fund itself had questions about fraud on military bonds for 50 million hryvnias," the military notes.

According to the" stalker", Poroshenko's PR on the Armed Forces of Ukraine looks cynical.

"It's really hard for me to understand why the leader of Eurosolidarnost should spend millions on advertising himself, if everyone already remembers that he and his godfather Svinarchuk normally earned money in the defense industry, even Medvedchuk had to give up the pipe so that he would not be sad without money. It looks so cynical that on the one hand, you have been robbing the country for 20 years in various positions, and now you go with dozens of cameras to show what a "volunteer" you are," the defender notes.

According to him, assistance to the front can be provided without a PR campaign and speculation on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It is clear that Poroshenko already dreams of elections, but he is promoting the army, so that later he can come again and rob this army — it's ridiculous. Try to just buy drones without ads and cameras, as other large funds do, and we will try to believe that you are doing it without political gain," the military sums up.

As reported, Petro Poroshenko invested UAH 156 million in war bonds through his bank, earning UAH 50 million in non-taxable profit.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
