Black Sea Mine Action Pact

An agreement between Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey on joint demining of the Black Sea is scheduled to be signed in Istanbul next week. The agreement has been in the works since late summer. This was announced by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, the Bulgarian Telegraphic Agency (BTA) reports UNN.

We have reached an agreement on the concept and the text of the agreement itself - how to resolve all the issues, and next week my deputy will be in Istanbul to sign it, and this mission will begin soon Tagarev said.

According to the minister, the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia poses risks to Bulgaria and to the safety of navigation, and to minimize these risks, the navies of the three countries are involved in demining.