Black Sea Mine Action Pact

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 40514 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106249 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134776 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133987 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170850 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279620 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101654 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101277 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103229 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63610 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 34622 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 40492 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279619 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232853 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258243 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27172 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134776 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105425 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105449 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121641 views
Black Sea Mine Action Pact

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32034 views

Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey intend to sign a joint agreement in Istanbul on de-mining the Black Sea to improve the safety of navigation due to the risks associated with the war in Ukraine.

An agreement between Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey on joint demining of the Black Sea is scheduled to be signed in Istanbul next week. The agreement has been in the works since late summer. This was announced by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, the Bulgarian Telegraphic Agency (BTA) reports UNN.

Citation

We have reached an agreement on the concept and the text of the agreement itself - how to resolve all the issues, and next week my deputy will be in Istanbul to sign it, and this mission will begin soon

Tagarev said.

Details

According to the minister, the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia poses risks to Bulgaria and to the safety of navigation, and to minimize these risks, the navies of the three countries are involved in demining.

21.10.23, 02:56 • 279886 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World

