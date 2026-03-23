Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them

In 2026, the basic list of state benefits for large families in Ukraine, provided by law, will be maintained. This includes a discount on utility payments, assistance for the third and every subsequent child under six years of age, as well as a number of benefits for children in the areas of transport, medicine, and education.

At the same time, some of these benefits are provided only if the average monthly income per family member does not exceed the established threshold. In 2026, this indicator is UAH 4660.

UNN investigated what benefits large families are entitled to and how to apply for them.

Who is granted the status of a large family

In Ukraine, a large family is a family in which spouses (or one parent) raise three or more children. Moreover, these can even be adult children, up to 23 years old, provided that they study full-time or in a dual form.

The presence of such status is a basis for applying for most benefits. To officially confirm it, it is necessary to obtain a corresponding certificate for parents of a large family and a certificate for a child from a large family.

What benefits for large families are valid in Ukraine in 2026

The main benefit for large families in 2026 is a 50% discount on housing and utility payments within the established norms. The same discount is provided for the cost of solid or liquid furnace fuel for houses without central heating, as well as for the subscription fee for using a landline phone and its out-of-turn installation.

However, these benefits are provided only if the average monthly total family income per person for the previous six months does not exceed UAH 4660.

Therefore, the status of a large family itself does not guarantee automatic receipt of a discount on utility services. If the income is higher than the established threshold, the benefit may not be granted even with official documents. In this situation, in practice, the law gives the family the right to the benefit, but the procedure for its application is tied to income.

Separate financial assistance for children: how much and how to get it

Separately, in Ukraine, monthly assistance is provided for children raised in large families. It is assigned for the third and every subsequent child under the age of six.

In 2026, the amount of such payment remains at UAH 2100 per month for each child. This assistance does not depend on the family's income, but it is not assigned if the family is already receiving basic social assistance within the framework of the corresponding experimental mechanism.

It is also important that the payment is assigned from the month of application. Therefore, delaying the submission of documents means losing funds for the previous period. To apply for such assistance, you need to contact the bodies administered by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, in particular through service centers or electronic application channels.

What benefits do children from large families have

For children from large families, the law also provides for a number of separate guarantees. Among them are free travel on urban passenger transport (except taxis), as well as on suburban and intercity buses, railway and water transport of suburban communication. In addition, children have the right to:

free receipt of medicines by doctors' prescriptions;

annual medical examination;

priority service in medical and preventive institutions;

reimbursement of dental prosthetics costs.

In the field of preschool education, the Cabinet of Ministers recommended reducing the fee for meals for children from large families in state and communal educational institutions by at least 50%. But here there is an important nuance: this is a government recommendation, not an automatic nationwide norm for every institution. Therefore, the actual application of such a discount depends on the decision of a specific community or the founder of the educational institution.

Tax benefit for working parents

For officially working parents, a tax social benefit applies. In 2026, its basic amount is UAH 1664, and the right to apply it depends on the salary level. For one parent who supports two or more children under 18, the marginal income for applying the benefit is determined at UAH 4660 per child. This mechanism works through the employer when calculating wages.

How a large family can apply for benefits in 2026

In 2026, a significant part of the procedures related to housing and utility benefits and certain types of social support are administered by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

For those who have already received benefits earlier and whose family composition, address of residence, or list of services have not changed, the right for a new period is in many cases determined automatically. This primarily applies to housing and utility benefits, which are recalculated taking into account income data.

If the family is applying for a benefit for the first time or after changes in their status, an application must be submitted. This can be done through the service centers of the Pension Fund, ASCs, authorized persons of communities, and for some services also online through electronic services.

In cases where the family does not qualify for the 50% benefit based on income, an alternative may be a housing subsidy, which is calculated using a different formula.

What families with several children should consider

In 2026, the system of support for large families in Ukraine remains multi-level. Some benefits are directly enshrined in law, some depend on the income level, and certain types of assistance or discounts depend on the decisions of local authorities. Therefore, the family needs to check several things at once:

whether the status of a large family is confirmed;

whether the total income exceeds the established financial threshold;

whether correct data has been entered into the registers;

whether an additional local support program is operating in the community.

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