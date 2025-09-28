Belgorod governor confirmed missile strike on the city and region and problems after the attack

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, confirmed the missile attack on the city and surrounding territories, which resulted in two injured people. According to him, a significant part of the region was left without electricity, due to which hospitals and the water utility switched to backup power sources. UNN writes about this.

Details

Local authorities also reported water supply disruptions in the Belgorod district and Stary Oskol urban district. The contact center of "Vodokanal" has not yet been restored.

Gladkov stated that due to the lack of electricity, problems with the missile danger warning system may arise. In his video address, he urged citizens to refrain from being on the streets and to stay at home for now.

According to the governor, more detailed information regarding the restoration of electricity supply is planned to be provided after 9:00 PM.

Recall

On the evening of September 28, Belgorod and the region came under missile attacks. According to eyewitnesses, there were hits on the local thermal power plant, as a result of which electricity and water supply disappeared.