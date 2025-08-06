BEB is being prepared for a large-scale reboot: all employees will be re-certified

The appointment of a new head of the Bureau of Economic Security is an important, but not the final stage of the reform. A large-scale renewal of the BEB staff and an audit of current personnel are planned for the next year and a half. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

As the author of the law on the reboot of the BEB, I want to inform you that the appointment of the head of the BEB was an important step, but not the last. We gave the head of the BEB a lot of freedom to make decisions in the law. — he noted.

The newly appointed head of the BEB will receive broad autonomy in making management decisions — including forming the structure and selecting deputies.

The key stage in the next 1.5 years will be the creation of two special commissions:

— Commission for the selection of new BEB employees;

— Commission for the re-attestation of the current staff of the agency.

Both commissions will consist of 12 people — 6 representatives from the head of the BEB and another 6 people from business, public organizations, and international experts (nominated by embassies).

The reform aims to cleanse the body of compromised personnel and attract new specialists.

Recall

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as the director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted, after the decision of the competition commission, proper checks, and passing a polygraph, there are no reservations regarding his candidacy.