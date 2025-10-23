$41.760.01
Basic social assistance for low-income families: the experimental model is planned to be permanently adopted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Ukraine plans to permanently adopt basic social assistance for low-income families, which involves combining several payments into one. The amount of assistance will be calculated individually, and instead of the subsistence minimum, a basic amount of UAH 4,500 is being introduced.

Basic social assistance for low-income families: the experimental model is planned to be permanently adopted

Bill 14051, which provides support to low-income families in a new form that involves combining several payments into one, is planned to be made permanent. This has currently been recommended by the relevant committee, and the components of the changes have also been indicated, UNN reports, citing the page of Pavlo Frolov, Head of the Special Commission for the Protection of IDPs.

Details

Basic social assistance to low-income families in Ukraine is planned to be established on a permanent basis. The project has been in effect for 2 years, but so far on an experimental basis.

Context

Basic social assistance involves combining several payments into one. The relevant parliamentary committee recommended adopting Bill 14051 (on amendments to the provision of basic social assistance) as a basis.

Ukraine considers extending UAH 6,500 payments for "Warm Winter": what the draft resolution entails16.10.25, 14:09 • 2984 views

It is proposed to take into account key criteria. Among them:

  • the amount of assistance is calculated individually, the main criterion is the average monthly income of the family;
    • previously assigned types of assistance are paid until the end of their validity period, even if the family has not switched to the basic one;
      • instead of the subsistence minimum, a basic amount is introduced, which is set by the Cabinet of Ministers every year - today it is UAH 4,500.

        Recall

        In the second half of September, a new service for processing basic social assistance was launched in Diia, which was supposed to replace five different payments. The pilot project is designed for two years, while the government is working to make it permanent.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyPoliticsFinance
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Ukraine