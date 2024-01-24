Azerbaijan announces suspension of its work in PACE

The Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe announced the suspension of its work in the institution, UNN reports.

Details

At today's meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) made a statement on the suspension of its work.

In the statement, the diplomats accused PACE of using the assembly as a "platform for attacking some member states.

"Certain biased groups are abusing the basic principles of PACE in their narrow interests. Political corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious hatred, double standards, arrogance, and chauvinism have become the prevailing practice of PACE," the delegation said in a statement.

"Against the backdrop of unbearable racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia in PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation has decided to suspend cooperation with PACE and participation in the organization for an indefinite period," the statement reads.

Recall

On Monday, January 22, the PACE session challenged the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation due to the failure to fulfill its obligations.

"The credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE were challenged due to significant grounds of non-fulfillment of its obligations and lack of cooperation," the PACE page on social network Xreads.

On Tuesday, the PACE Monitoring Committee decided to recommend that the Assembly not ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation.