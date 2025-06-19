Avril Lavigne reunited with Dirckx during Warped Tour

Singer Avril Lavigne unexpectedly invited her ex-husband Deryck Whibley from Sum 41 to the stage to perform the song "In Too Deep" during the Warped Tour in Washington. UNN reports this, citing NME.

Details

On June 15, the singer headlined the Vans Warped Tour festival. At the end of her performance, she introduced a guest.

What do you say if we bring out one of the OG Warped Tour tonight? I know they're one of my favorite pop-punk bands, and how about you? Let's hear it for Deryck from Sum 41, damn it! Lavigne exclaimed.

Deryck Whibley, who recently ended his music career at the beginning of this year, took the stage, delighting the audience.

Oh my God, damn it. I thought I quit music. But how the hell can I miss Warped Tour, right? I came out of my three or four months of retirement for two reasons: to be with the Warped Tour family and to be with the one and only, the damn princess. Sum 41 frontman reacted.

After the performance, which included eight songs, Lavigne shared her impressions.

I headlined the Vans Warped Tour last night, and it was everything I expected and more! They had one of the best crowds, and you guys know how to rock! Lavigne said.

The singer also praised Whibley's performance.

This legend, Deryck Whibley from Sum 41, joined me to perform one of the greatest pop-punk anthems of all time 'In Too Deep'. Avril Lavigne said.

Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley married in 2006 and divorced in 2010.

We've been friends since we were 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I'm grateful for our time together, and I'm grateful and blessed for our continued friendship. I admire Deryck and respect him so much. He is the most amazing person I know, and I love him with all my heart. Deryck and I are parting ways and moving forward on a positive note. Lavigne wrote.

Recall

After the release of their latest album "Heaven :x: Hell", the band Sum 41 has ended their career.

I'm really proud of this album, so I thought it should be the last one. We didn't know we were going to break up when we were making it, but I've been recording records and touring with this band for 15 years. Whibley explained his decision.

I've had this feeling for a long time that I wanted to do something else, and this just feels like the right time. This album feels like the perfect way to go out. For the last few years, touring has only gotten bigger and bigger, and the band is in the best shape it's ever been. I'm scared if I start to lose appreciation, we'll just fade away. I care too much about the fans and what we've created as a band to let that happen just because it's a good payday. he added.

Earlier this year, there was a legal dispute between Whibley and his former manager Greg Norr: the singer accused Norr of years of sexual and verbal abuse. The manager denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim.

