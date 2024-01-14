Authorities will never agree to freeze the conflict - Yermak

President Zelenskyy and his team will never agree to freeze the conflict. The government will continue to pursue the liberation of the occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak in Davos following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula. This is reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Citation

This president and his team will never agree to or accept any kind of freezing of the conflict. This is unacceptable to Ukrainian society... Ukraine does not need frozen conflicts. Ukraine needs a just peace. And Ukraine wants to prevent any potential aggression in the future and is using this opportunity Yermak emphasized.

Yermak also positively assesses the prospects for the allocation of more than $60 billion by the US Congress to finance Ukraine's military needs and €50 billion in macro-finance for Ukraine by the European Union.

I think that over these two years (of full-scale war - ed.) we have demonstrated the essence of the Ukrainian nation and what it can be. Of course, with the help of our partners and friends. I believe that this support will continue Yermak noted.

Yermak also assured that Ukraine's partners are not pushing it to make territorial concessions.

Our partners already know us and our position, and they respect it... I have participated in almost all high-level meetings, including those of leaders, and I have never heard any of our partners discuss any compromise on our part that is unacceptable to us. Including the issue of Crimea the official summarized.

Recall

On Sunday, January 14, the fourth meeting of national security and political advisors took place in Davos, Switzerland, with the participation of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. The event was attended by representatives of 81 countries and international organizations.

Zelenskyy's working visit to Switzerland, where he will speak in Davos, begins on January 15