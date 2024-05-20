Ex-editor of the Exxpress, Austrian journalist Richard Schmitt is spreading the Kremlin's propaganda lies. This is emphasized by the Ukrainian ambassador to Austria, UNN reports with reference to the official's page on the X network.

Details

By systematically spreading Russian lies about Ukraine, @Schmitt_News has clearly exposed itself as a pathetic Russian mouthpiece. - said Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria Vasyl Khymynets.

The official added that Schmitt "defames Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, against whom a terrible war of destruction is being waged. A sign of moral poverty".

According to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, Austrian journalist Richard Schmitt spread information on social network X that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly signed the flag of "former Waffen SS divisions.

This refers to Zelensky's trip to Kupiansk last year, where he visited the deployment of the 103rd Separate Tank Brigade and, as propaganda wrote, "signed the flag of the SS Division Galicia.

russian disinformation claims that Ukrainian troops are seizing kindergartens and hospitals in Kharkiv region