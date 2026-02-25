Australian PM evacuated due to bomb threat

AAP: Mick Tsikas

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence in Canberra for several hours on Tuesday evening after a bomb threat related to the Shen Yun dance troupe, which is associated with a spiritual movement banned in China, Australian broadcaster ABC reports, according to UNN.

Details

"The Prime Minister was forced to evacuate from The Lodge (official residence - ed.) last night due to a bomb threat related to performances in Australia by a classical Chinese dance and music troupe banned in China," the publication states.

The Shen Yun troupe, associated with the Falun Gong spiritual movement, is scheduled to perform several concerts in Australia over the next month.

However, a newspaper associated with Falun Gong reported that threatening emails demanding the cancellation of the performances had been sent to organizers.

ABC confirmed that an email with a false message was sent to local Shen Yun organizers, claiming that explosives had been planted around the Prime Minister's residence and would be detonated if Shen Yun performances took place.

"Most of the nitroglycerin explosives are planted around the Australian Prime Minister's residence, located on Adelaide Avenue in the Deakin area of Canberra, Australia," the message read.

"If you insist on holding the performance, the Prime Minister's residence will be destroyed, and blood will flow like a river," the message said.

ABC reported that Shen Yun received the threat the day before and forwarded it to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) late in the evening.

On Monday, the theater was also evacuated after receiving an "unconfirmed threat," which was later understood to be related to the Shen Yun performance.

A police spokesperson stated that officers arrived at the scene but found no suspicious items. "A thorough search of the security facility was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found," the Australian Federal Police statement read. "There is currently no threat to the public or public safety."

Anthony Albanese was taken to another location for several hours while the Australian Federal Police searched the Lodge and determined there was no threat.

"I think it's just a reminder to take every opportunity to say to people, 'Turn down the heat,'" Albanese told an audience in Melbourne. "We can't take these things for granted."

A spokesperson for the Australian Prime Minister said: "We trust the Australian Federal Police to do their job and thank them for their work."

The Lodge is the official residence of the Prime Minister of Australia in Canberra.

