Australian PM evacuated due to bomb threat

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
February 24, 06:45 PM • 11124 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 18445 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 15831 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 15831 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 14251 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 14396 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 15043 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13552 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 27151 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14214 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
92%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in GenevaFebruary 24, 09:07 PM • 8110 views
Nordic and Baltic leaders condemn Russian aggression and call for a ceasefire - statementPhotoFebruary 24, 09:50 PM • 5580 views
Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victoryFebruary 24, 10:24 PM • 6108 views
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 7338 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 5074 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 27151 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 37921 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 55882 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 73397 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 76114 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Boris Johnson
Yurii Ihnat
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 7244 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 12364 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 14895 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 19975 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 28949 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat

Australian PM evacuated due to bomb threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his residence due to a bomb threat related to the Shen Yun group. Threats were made to the organizers of the group's performances, which are banned in China.

Australian PM evacuated due to bomb threat
AAP: Mick Tsikas

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence in Canberra for several hours on Tuesday evening after a bomb threat related to the Shen Yun dance troupe, which is associated with a spiritual movement banned in China, Australian broadcaster ABC reports, according to UNN.

Details

"The Prime Minister was forced to evacuate from The Lodge (official residence - ed.) last night due to a bomb threat related to performances in Australia by a classical Chinese dance and music troupe banned in China," the publication states.

The Shen Yun troupe, associated with the Falun Gong spiritual movement, is scheduled to perform several concerts in Australia over the next month.

However, a newspaper associated with Falun Gong reported that threatening emails demanding the cancellation of the performances had been sent to organizers.

ABC confirmed that an email with a false message was sent to local Shen Yun organizers, claiming that explosives had been planted around the Prime Minister's residence and would be detonated if Shen Yun performances took place.

"Most of the nitroglycerin explosives are planted around the Australian Prime Minister's residence, located on Adelaide Avenue in the Deakin area of Canberra, Australia," the message read.

"If you insist on holding the performance, the Prime Minister's residence will be destroyed, and blood will flow like a river," the message said.

ABC reported that Shen Yun received the threat the day before and forwarded it to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) late in the evening.

On Monday, the theater was also evacuated after receiving an "unconfirmed threat," which was later understood to be related to the Shen Yun performance.

A police spokesperson stated that officers arrived at the scene but found no suspicious items. "A thorough search of the security facility was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found," the Australian Federal Police statement read. "There is currently no threat to the public or public safety."

Anthony Albanese was taken to another location for several hours while the Australian Federal Police searched the Lodge and determined there was no threat.

"I think it's just a reminder to take every opportunity to say to people, 'Turn down the heat,'" Albanese told an audience in Melbourne. "We can't take these things for granted."

A spokesperson for the Australian Prime Minister said: "We trust the Australian Federal Police to do their job and thank them for their work."

The Lodge is the official residence of the Prime Minister of Australia in Canberra.

Alleged antisemitic attack in Australia less than two weeks after terror attack25.12.25, 09:50 • 4162 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World