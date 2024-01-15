The Australian government has decided to dismantle and dispose of 45 Taipan helicopters instead of sending them to Ukraine, which in December last year made an official request for the helicopters. This was reported by ABC News, UNN.

Details

Last year, following the crash, the Austrian government decommissioned its helicopter fleet earlier than planned. Later, on December 19, 2023, Ukraine made an official request for the MRH-90, but received no response.

Currently, Ukrainian activists in Australia are outraged by the government's decision regarding the Taipan helicopters, as Australia is ready to spend approximately $2 billion to dismantle and dispose of the aircraft instead of handing them over to Ukraine, which has requested assistance.

The co-chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations, Catherine Argyrou, pointed out the strategic importance of aircraft for Ukraine in the context of the war, arguing that helicopters will significantly help the country in the fight against Russian aggression.

"The Russian Federation has complete air superiority over Ukraine, and these 45 Taipan helicopters could end up on the Ukrainian front line, which will greatly help Ukrainians fighting for freedom and democracy," emphasized Catherine Argyru.

Despite the outrage and protests, the Australian government has not provided any specific explanation for the decommissioning and disposal of the Taipan helicopters. Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, expressed hope that the decision would be reversed, noting that he had not yet received a response from the Australian government.

Add

So far, Australia has donated more than 100 Bushmaster combat vehicles to help Ukraine.

