Austin travels to Europe to discuss support for Ukraine with NATO and G7
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Europe to participate in NATO and G7 meetings. They will discuss strengthening military support for Ukraine and ensuring its security.
Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Europe this week to participate in important international meetings on Ukraine, among other issues. He will discuss with NATO representatives the strengthening of military support for Ukraine, and on October 19 he will take part in a meeting of G7 defense ministers in Italy, which will focus on providing ongoing assistance in ensuring Ukraine's security. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh.
Details
According to the Pentagon's deputy spokeswoman, on October 16, Austin will travel to Brussels until October 18 to participate in a series of multilateral meetings, including the NATO Defense Ministerial and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ministerial.
As Sabrina Singh pointed out, these and other meetings will focus on strengthening NATO's collective defense capabilities, adapting the coalition to fight ISIS, and strengthening military support for Ukraine.
Then, according to her, Austin will take part in the first-ever meeting of G7 defense ministers, which will take place on October 19 in Naples, Italy.
"Discussions at the G7 will focus on providing continued assistance to ensure Ukraine's security, the need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, exchanging views on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, discussing support for partners in Africa, and developing additional cooperation on defense industrial base and issues among the world's leading democratic economies," said the Pentagon deputy spokesperson.
