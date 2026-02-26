Attempted to establish arms sales - SBU and police detained four men

Photo: SBU

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine have exposed four organizers of the illegal sale of "trophy" weapons in various regions of Ukraine. They seized Soviet and Russian Kalashnikov assault rifles, a grenade launcher, sniper rifles, and almost 2 kg of explosives, as well as weapon "attachments." This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The following were found and seized from all suspects:

Soviet and Russian-made Kalashnikov assault rifles (AK-74 and AK-12) of 5.45 mm caliber;

silencers, lasers, sights, and tactical grips for assault rifles;

Saiga-12 hunting carbines, based on the AK (12-gauge);

Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD) of 7.62×54 mm R caliber;

Mosin sniper rifle model 1891/1930 7.62 mm caliber, better known as "Mosinka" or "three-line rifle";

Soviet MON-90 mines, with a range of up to 90 meters;

AGS automatic mounted grenade launcher of 30 mm caliber;

almost 2 kg of explosives, detonators, and ammunition for weapons.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 57-year-old recidivist who had previously served time for murder, and after his release, engaged in the underground trade of combat weapons.

He involved his 65-year-old acquaintance in the illegal business. Together, they established a channel for the illegal transfer of "trophy" weapons from the front-line areas of eastern Ukraine to the capital.

Subsequently, the dealers stored the weapons in the basement of a private household for sale. During the search, 56 units of small arms, over 5.5 thousand rounds of ammunition, and even a 30-mm mounted automatic grenade launcher were seized from the detainees. Also, in the Solomianskyi district of the capital, a dealer was exposed who stored 15 Kalashnikov assault rifles for sale in a rented apartment and his own car. - the SBU reported.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 54-year-old car mechanic was detained who had set up a cache in his own yard for storing plastic explosives and TNT with detonators, as well as boxes of ammunition.

He was looking for clients in messengers to sell the hidden arsenal - that's where law enforcement officers detained him.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives). The perpetrators face up to 7 years in prison. All seized combat weapons will be transferred to the needs of the Defense Forces at the front. - the SBU reported.

Recall

On February 11, the SBU and police detained 7 people in four regions of Ukraine for attempts to illegally sell weapons. Among the seized items were Kalashnikov assault rifles, RPGs, and ammunition.