Attack on Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are wounded

Late on Sunday evening, March 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

At 23:33, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a group of UAVs heading towards Zaporizhzhia. Later, Fedorov reported on the air defense system's operation. Soon after, he reported the first explosions.

Residential buildings damaged. A fire broke out. Preliminarily, there are casualties - Fedorov wrote.

He urged citizens to stay in safe places until the air raid alert was lifted.

Recall

On March 14, Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. More than 20 people sustained various injuries. Two people died. One victim died instantly, and a 17-year-old boy died in the hospital where he was admitted.

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia - police show video