A representative of the ATESH has carried out a successful sabotage in Smolensk. This was reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

An agent of the ATES organization destroyed a relay cabinet on a railway near the city of Smolensk, which is an important transportation corridor.

The railroad in this area plays a key role in connecting the central part of russia with the northwestern regions. The work of such companies as Transneft, Gazprom and Rostec directly depends on it. This includes the production and transfer of military equipment from the central regions of russia.

The destruction of the relay cabinet has created significant obstacles to transportation, which could affect the operation of strategically important enterprises and military logistics.

