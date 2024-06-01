ukenru
At the Olympic Games in Paris, one of the central squares of the city will be closed for three months

At the Olympic Games in Paris, one of the central squares of the city will be closed for three months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48012 views

Place de la Concorde in Paris will be completely closed to traffic and pedestrians until September 25, as final preparations are underway for the creation of infrastructure for the 2024 Olympic Games and ceremonies.

On Saturday, June 1, the Place de la Concorde in Paris was completely closed for the entire summer due to the final stage of preparations for the Olympic Games.UNN writes about this with reference to BFMTV.

Details 

Place de la Concorde, one of the famous places above the price in central Paris, will be completely closed to all traffic and pedestrians as the final stage of preparation for the Olympic Games begins.

It is noted that  this place is already being built infrastructure for competitions in a number of disciplines, and later the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games will also be held here. 

The city authorities of the 8th arrondissement of Paris warned that the Square is closed until autumn. So, the partial opening will take place on September 7, but the full area will open only from September 25.

France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris07.03.24, 11:49 • 23796 views

Addition

Meanwhile, the publication notes that the closure of the Square came as a surprise to many cities.

Many passers-by on the spot complain that they have not seen any warnings about this and that in general it has become difficult to move around in the center, because "everything is blocked" and it is difficult to understand which routes are available for movement and which are not.

recall

In France, law enforcement officers detained an 18-year-old boywho was probably preparing a terrorist attack during a football tournament within the framework of the Olympics.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World Olympics
Paris
France

