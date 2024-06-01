At the Olympic Games in Paris, one of the central squares of the city will be closed for three months

On Saturday, June 1, the Place de la Concorde in Paris was completely closed for the entire summer due to the final stage of preparations for the Olympic Games.UNN writes about this with reference to BFMTV.

Place de la Concorde, one of the famous places above the price in central Paris, will be completely closed to all traffic and pedestrians as the final stage of preparation for the Olympic Games begins.

It is noted that this place is already being built infrastructure for competitions in a number of disciplines, and later the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games will also be held here.

The city authorities of the 8th arrondissement of Paris warned that the Square is closed until autumn. So, the partial opening will take place on September 7, but the full area will open only from September 25.

Meanwhile, the publication notes that the closure of the Square came as a surprise to many cities.

Many passers-by on the spot complain that they have not seen any warnings about this and that in general it has become difficult to move around in the center, because "everything is blocked" and it is difficult to understand which routes are available for movement and which are not.

In France, law enforcement officers detained an 18-year-old boywho was probably preparing a terrorist attack during a football tournament within the framework of the Olympics.