France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12823 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33629 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191023 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175617 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171621 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218268 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248572 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154383 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 37276 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 191031 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156671 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175622 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 5898 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17621 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18414 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25996 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34022 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23821 views

France is implementing unprecedented security measures for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, including restrictions on free public viewing of the opening ceremony along the Seine River, closing airspace within a 150 km radius, and measures against potential threats from drones.

France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris

France is preparing for unprecedented security measures in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games. This was reported by Sky News, UNN.

Details 

In particular, the French government announced that  tourists will not be allowed to freely watch the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris along the Seine River. Free access will be by invitation only.

The organizers of the Games planned a grand opening ceremony on July 26 for 600,000 people, most of whom could watch it for free from the river banks.

France does not want to politicize the Summer Olympics in Paris - Politico29.01.24, 13:21 • 24419 views

However, earlier this year, the total number of spectators was reduced to about 300,000. And the day before, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen said that 104,000 of them would be paid ticket holders with seats along the lower banks of the river, and another 222,000 would watch for free from the upper banks.

In addition, an unprecedented closure of airports and airspace within a 150 km radius is planned during the ceremony.

Addendum

At the same time , the Executive Director of the Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi, insists that they want to preserve the spectacular and unique parade of athletes along the Seine River without risking their safety.

According to him, France has even envisaged measures to counter drones. 

Currently, drones can be used as a weapon, and there is a whole plan developed by the ministry, and it is very complex, to deal with this challenge

- Dubi said.

Recall

Ukrainian athletes demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics because of their support for Russia against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Paris
France
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90