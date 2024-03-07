France prepares unprecedented security measures for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris

France is preparing for unprecedented security measures in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games. This was reported by Sky News, UNN.

In particular, the French government announced that tourists will not be allowed to freely watch the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris along the Seine River. Free access will be by invitation only.

The organizers of the Games planned a grand opening ceremony on July 26 for 600,000 people, most of whom could watch it for free from the river banks.

However, earlier this year, the total number of spectators was reduced to about 300,000. And the day before, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen said that 104,000 of them would be paid ticket holders with seats along the lower banks of the river, and another 222,000 would watch for free from the upper banks.

In addition, an unprecedented closure of airports and airspace within a 150 km radius is planned during the ceremony.

At the same time , the Executive Director of the Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi, insists that they want to preserve the spectacular and unique parade of athletes along the Seine River without risking their safety.

According to him, France has even envisaged measures to counter drones.

Currently, drones can be used as a weapon, and there is a whole plan developed by the ministry, and it is very complex, to deal with this challenge - Dubi said.

Ukrainian athletes demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics because of their support for Russia against Ukraine.