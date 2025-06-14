Overnight, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, the threat continues

On the night of Saturday, June 14, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, several fires occurred in the city as a result of the enemy attack.

The threat continues. Stay in safe places until the all-clear - wrote Fedorov.

Before that, he also reported new explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 4:15 a.m., an all-clear was announced in Zaporizhzhia and the region.

Recall

The day before, one person was killed and three were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers launched 496 strikes on 14 settlements in the region.

Also, the day before, one person was injured in an air strike on Novogrigorivka in Zaporizhzhia, and houses were destroyed.

