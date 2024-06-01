At night, russia attacked two DTEK thermal power plants, equipment was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
At night, russia attacked two DTEK thermal power plants, damaging equipment. Power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences.
russia attacked two DTEK thermal power plants on the night of June 1. About it UNN writes with reference to the company's message.
Details
As a result of a nighttime rocket attack from the russian federation, equipment at two thermal power plants was seriously damaged. Power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
Once again, an extremely difficult night for the Ukrainian energy sector. The enemy fired at two of our thermal power plants
Serious equipment damage is reported. Power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
DTEK added that this is the sixth massive attack on their thermal power plants in 2.5 months.
And since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 180 times. During this period, 51 employees were injured and three power engineers were killed by shelling at the stations.
Recall
On the night of June 1, russia massively attacked energy facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine. In particular, An Energy Infrastructure Facility in the Kirovohrad region was affected. In general, power facilities were attacked in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
