Armenia replaces Soviet weapons with Indian Akash, Pinaka, and ATAGS systems

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
10:01 PM • 4746 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 11140 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 12027 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 12408 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 12764 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 14390 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 16420 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 27543 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 44278 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42950 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1m/s
81%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Heat supply restored in Troieshchyna, Kyiv; it will take several days for buildings to warm up - Ministry of DevelopmentFebruary 9, 05:41 PM • 4388 views
Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities: what to expect for private homeownersFebruary 9, 06:14 PM • 3882 views
The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 died during a combat missionFebruary 9, 06:35 PM • 4884 views
Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"February 9, 06:39 PM • 7140 views
Kyiv region operates a "generator facility" with a total capacity of over 100 MW - OVAFebruary 9, 08:51 PM • 3904 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 18575 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 26708 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 65445 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 86942 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 102877 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 8486 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 11053 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 11674 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 37900 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40758 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Armenia replaces Soviet weapons with Indian Akash, Pinaka, and ATAGS systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Armenia is updating its arsenal, replacing outdated Russian systems with modern Indian weaponry. The country has received artillery systems, MLRS, and air defense systems, indicating a shift in its defense partner.

Armenia replaces Soviet weapons with Indian Akash, Pinaka, and ATAGS systems

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia officially demonstrated a large-scale update of its arsenal with modern Indian weapons, which are intended to replace outdated and unreliable Russian systems. During the demonstration, attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, and air defense systems were presented, marking Yerevan's final turn away from defense cooperation with Moscow. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The basis of Armenia's new firepower is 155-mm artillery systems, which significantly surpass Soviet counterparts in range and mobility. Special attention was drawn to the self-propelled gun ATAGS, which is capable of firing at a distance of up to 48 km.

Indian 155-mm towed howitzer ATAGS. Photo: Mayank Singh, EPS
Indian 155-mm towed howitzer ATAGS. Photo: Mayank Singh, EPS

An interesting indicator of the country's departure from the Russians, who proved to be a rather unreliable defense partner. The 155-mm ATAGS artillery system is quite interesting because, unlike many towed models, it is self-propelled

– military analysts note.

Russia loses influence in the South Caucasus due to "Trump's route" - intelligence26.01.26, 15:13 • 5640 views

In addition to heavy guns, Armenia received mobile self-propelled artillery systems MArG 155 on a 4x4 wheeled chassis. Despite the fact that these systems are still undergoing the implementation stage in India itself, Yerevan is already actively integrating them into its units.

  Wheeled self-propelled artillery system MArG 155 caliber 155-mm of Indian production
  Wheeled self-propelled artillery system MArG 155 caliber 155-mm of Indian production

The system is capable of firing 12 shots in 3 minutes, which ensures high intensity of fire on the battlefield.

Replacement of "Smerch" and "Osa" with Indian analogues

In the segment of air defense and rocket artillery, Armenia also bet on the Indian defense industry. Instead of the Soviet "Osa", the country is deploying the Akash air defense system, a contract for 15 batteries of which cost 720 million dollars. The system is designed to destroy targets at a distance of up to 30 km. Simultaneously, Pinaka MLRS are replacing Russian "Smerch" systems, and in early 2026, Armenia even received the latest high-precision missiles for them.

Akash air defense system launcher
Akash air defense system launcher

The products of the Indian defense industry will replace Soviet and Russian weapons in the Armenian arsenal. Moreover, the reason is not so much technical obsolescence as Russia's unreliability as an ally and partner

– is emphasized in the supply reviews.

Court in Baku sentences former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh05.02.26, 13:20 • 4877 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
India
Armenia