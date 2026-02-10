Armenia replaces Soviet weapons with Indian Akash, Pinaka, and ATAGS systems

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia officially demonstrated a large-scale update of its arsenal with modern Indian weapons, which are intended to replace outdated and unreliable Russian systems. During the demonstration, attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems, and air defense systems were presented, marking Yerevan's final turn away from defense cooperation with Moscow. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

The basis of Armenia's new firepower is 155-mm artillery systems, which significantly surpass Soviet counterparts in range and mobility. Special attention was drawn to the self-propelled gun ATAGS, which is capable of firing at a distance of up to 48 km.

Indian 155-mm towed howitzer ATAGS. Photo: Mayank Singh, EPS

An interesting indicator of the country's departure from the Russians, who proved to be a rather unreliable defense partner. The 155-mm ATAGS artillery system is quite interesting because, unlike many towed models, it is self-propelled – military analysts note.

In addition to heavy guns, Armenia received mobile self-propelled artillery systems MArG 155 on a 4x4 wheeled chassis. Despite the fact that these systems are still undergoing the implementation stage in India itself, Yerevan is already actively integrating them into its units.

Wheeled self-propelled artillery system MArG 155 caliber 155-mm of Indian production

The system is capable of firing 12 shots in 3 minutes, which ensures high intensity of fire on the battlefield.

Replacement of "Smerch" and "Osa" with Indian analogues

In the segment of air defense and rocket artillery, Armenia also bet on the Indian defense industry. Instead of the Soviet "Osa", the country is deploying the Akash air defense system, a contract for 15 batteries of which cost 720 million dollars. The system is designed to destroy targets at a distance of up to 30 km. Simultaneously, Pinaka MLRS are replacing Russian "Smerch" systems, and in early 2026, Armenia even received the latest high-precision missiles for them.

Akash air defense system launcher

The products of the Indian defense industry will replace Soviet and Russian weapons in the Armenian arsenal. Moreover, the reason is not so much technical obsolescence as Russia's unreliability as an ally and partner – is emphasized in the supply reviews.

