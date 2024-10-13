Appeal against construction in Lviv will be considered without participation of the parties
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Culture is appealing the court's decision to cancel the order on the protection of monuments in Lviv. The appeal hearing will take place on October 14, 2024 in writing, which is a concern for the Ministry.
The appeal of the ICCC against the construction in Lviv will be considered without the participation of the parties. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine continues to defend the interests of cultural heritage by appealing the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, which canceled the order approving the scientific and project documentation regulating the protection of historical monuments in Lviv.
The appeal hearing, scheduled for October 14, 2024, will be held in writing, without the participation of the parties. The Ministry expresses concern that this format will not allow for a full presentation of arguments in defense of Lviv's historical heritage.
In the context of active development, this decision may threaten the preservation of the city's unique cultural environment, which requires special attention. The Ministry emphasizes the importance of proper protection of historical monuments to avoid their destruction in the process of urbanization.