Anniversary of the Normandy landings: one of the veterans tried to kiss Zelensky's hand

During the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenskaya were greeted with applause, UNN informs.

In addition, French media distributed a video where one of the veterans of the Normandy landings tried to kiss Zelensky's hand, but he stopped him.

But the veteran thanked the president of Ukraine for successfully defending Europe from aggression.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France and joined the ceremony on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.