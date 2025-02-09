An unprecedented case for France: ex-President Sarkozy is wearing an electronic bracelet

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25862 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66911 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90682 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87064 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120571 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101771 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155524 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100311 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71088 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41118 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100727 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65812 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120576 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145995 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178253 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65735 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100715 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134990 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136895 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165047 views
An unprecedented case for France: ex-President Sarkozy is wearing an electronic bracelet

An unprecedented case for France: ex-President Sarkozy is wearing an electronic bracelet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34835 views

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been ordered to wear an electronic bracelet in connection with a corruption case. He can only leave his home during certain hours and days to attend court hearings.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. Such measures were taken against the former head of state as part of the execution of a court verdict in a corruption case in 2014. This is reported by Le Monde, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the wearing of the "bracelet" by the ex-president in France was the first such case and an unprecedented event.

Nicolas Sarkozy is now allowed to leave his home only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the days he has been appearing since January 6 at his trial on suspicion of Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign

- the publication writes.

Le Monde reports that this procedure was initiated after Nicolas Sarkozy's cassation appeal in the so-called wiretapping case was rejected on December 18, 2024, which led to his final sentence of 1 year in prison with an electronic bracelet for corruption and abuse of influence.

In the case, also called Bismuth, on May 17, 2023, the former head of state was found guilty for the second time of entering into a "corruption agreement" in 2014 with his longtime lawyer Thierry Herzog with Gilbert Azibert, a senior judge of the Court of Cassation, to pass on information and try to influence the appeal filed in the Bettancourt case. This was in exchange for a promised "promotion" to an honorary position in Monaco.

All three received the same sentence, and Thierry Herzog, who took the oath 45 years ago, is banned from wearing the black robe for three years. With the dismissal of the appeals, these sentences also come into force.

Possible conditional release

Meanwhile, Sarkozy's lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said that her client "continues to challenge the validity" of the judge's decision. She added that the ex-president would take the case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by the end of the month.

At the same time, such an appeal does not prevent the execution of sentences.

Sarkozy will be able to apply for parole under certain conditions, as is allowed by law for people over 70.

French court rules on illegal financing of former President Sarkozy's election campaign: sentence may be reduced14.02.24, 13:02 • 20380 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
franceFrance

