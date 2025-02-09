An unprecedented case for France: ex-President Sarkozy is wearing an electronic bracelet

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. Such measures were taken against the former head of state as part of the execution of a court verdict in a corruption case in 2014. This is reported by Le Monde, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the wearing of the "bracelet" by the ex-president in France was the first such case and an unprecedented event.

Nicolas Sarkozy is now allowed to leave his home only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the days he has been appearing since January 6 at his trial on suspicion of Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign - the publication writes.

Le Monde reports that this procedure was initiated after Nicolas Sarkozy's cassation appeal in the so-called wiretapping case was rejected on December 18, 2024, which led to his final sentence of 1 year in prison with an electronic bracelet for corruption and abuse of influence.

In the case, also called Bismuth, on May 17, 2023, the former head of state was found guilty for the second time of entering into a "corruption agreement" in 2014 with his longtime lawyer Thierry Herzog with Gilbert Azibert, a senior judge of the Court of Cassation, to pass on information and try to influence the appeal filed in the Bettancourt case. This was in exchange for a promised "promotion" to an honorary position in Monaco.

All three received the same sentence, and Thierry Herzog, who took the oath 45 years ago, is banned from wearing the black robe for three years. With the dismissal of the appeals, these sentences also come into force.

Possible conditional release

Meanwhile, Sarkozy's lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said that her client "continues to challenge the validity" of the judge's decision. She added that the ex-president would take the case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by the end of the month.

At the same time, such an appeal does not prevent the execution of sentences.

Sarkozy will be able to apply for parole under certain conditions, as is allowed by law for people over 70.

French court rules on illegal financing of former President Sarkozy's election campaign: sentence may be reduced