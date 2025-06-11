An explosion rang out in Russian Engels, smoke rose: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A loud explosion rang out in Russian Engels, local residents report a pillar of smoke. Presumably, the explosion occurred at a plant two kilometers from the "Crystal" oil depot.
A loud explosion occurred in Engels, Russia. Local residents report a large column of smoke, reports UNN with reference to Astra.
Details
There is no official information about the explosion in Engels yet.
According to Astra, chats say that the explosion probably occurred at the 9th Central Automobile Repair Plant - it is located two kilometers from the Krystal oil depot. According to other sources, the explosion could have occurred at the RussKon-S pipeline fittings manufacturing company, located five kilometers from Krystal. Information is being clarified.
On the night of June 5-6, after a UAV attack, the Krystal oil depot caught fire in Engels. It has been burning for several days. The authorities reported that no excess concentration of harmful substances in the air was detected.