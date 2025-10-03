An explosion occurred at the Azot chemical plant in the Perm region of Russia.

On Thursday evening, October 2, an explosion occurred at the Azot chemical plant in Berezniki, Perm Krai. Local Telegram channels claim that there was a short-term shutdown of the technological cycle at the plant, UNN reports.

According to local Telegram channels, "claps very similar to explosions" were heard in the city.

According to preliminary information, the cause was a production refrigerator that exploded in workshop 5B of the Azot plant.

It was later reported that at 8:45 PM, a short-term shutdown of the technological cycle occurred at the Azot branch of OCHK Uralchem JSC. There were no casualties. There is no threat to the environmental situation. The plant is currently operating normally.

It should be noted that the Azot plant is located in the city of Berezniki, Perm Krai, 1700 km from Ukraine. It is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia: ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, and other products that have a dual purpose - both for agriculture and for the production of explosives.

In 2024, the enterprise reached record volumes - over 2.3 million tons of products.

