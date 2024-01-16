ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ammunition, grenades and an assault rifle: arms dealer detained in Cherkasy

Ammunition, grenades and an assault rifle: arms dealer detained in Cherkasy

UNN

 • 21041 views

In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers detained an arms dealer who was storing AKS-74 assault rifles and F-1 grenades in his garage. The man faces up to seven years in prison.

In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers exposed an arms dealer who kept grenades, an assault rifle, ammunition and grenade launchers in his garage. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, UNN reports.

Details

During the documentation of the man's criminal activity, law enforcement officers conducted a search and detained the offender directly during the sale of weapons and ammunition, namely: an AKS-74 assault rifle, 5 F-1 grenades with fuses and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition 

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

In addition, a search was conducted in the garage of the defendant, where a large number of rounds of ammunition, an AKS-74 assault rifle, 10 F-1 grenades with fuses, and 2 RPG-1 grenade launchers were found and seized.

In Chernihiv, police detain a group of men who launched fireworks during an air raid alert 01.01.24, 19:40 • 40719 views

The physical evidence was sent for expert examination to the Cherkasy Scientific Research Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Investigators under the procedural supervision of prosecutors served the man a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the National Police added.

Addendum

Law enforcers established that the 36-year-old resident of Cherkasy had previously been brought to criminal responsibility. He is currently detained in accordance with the procedural procedure. 

The man faces up to seven years in prison for selling weapons and ammunition.

At present , law enforcement officers are establishing the channel of origin of the weapons and possible accomplices of the offender.

Recall

In Dnipro , a man threatened to detonate a grenadeand was detained during a police raid involving KORD. During a search of the premises, four more grenades and smoke bombs were reportedly found.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

