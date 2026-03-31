Almost 90 combat engagements recorded on the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 88 attacks on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports.

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, in Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Budky, Khodyne, Bachivsk, Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Ulanove, Vyntorivka, Krenidivka, Malushyne, Otruba; Lohy, Serhiivske – in Chernihiv region. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 39 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried three times to improve its position in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrimivka. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations once in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Drobycheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried twice to advance to the positions of our troops towards Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried once to advance towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Sofiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, and Kostiantynivka. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 44 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Horikhove, and Filiia. Three enemy assault actions are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times towards Rivnopillia, Oleksandhrad, Pryvillia, Novomykolaivka, Novyi Zaporizhzhia. Three enemy assaults are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 11 attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of Rivnopillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Myrne. Airstrikes hit the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Yehorivka, Dolynka, Kopani, Krynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Mykilske, Veselianka, Novooleksandrivka. No assault actions were carried out.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to attack once in the area of Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost another 970 servicemen and over 2,200 drones in a day – General Staff