Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 970 servicemen, 61 artillery systems, and 2,296 operational-tactical level drones. This was reported on the morning of March 31 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian command, Russia's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 31, 2026, are estimated at 1,297,670 servicemen.

Also, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 11,826 tanks, 24,324 armored combat vehicles, and 39,110 artillery systems.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,709 multiple rocket launchers, 1,338 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, and 350 helicopters.

The biggest increase is in drones and equipment

Separately, the General Staff reported that Russia's total losses in operational-tactical level drones have already reached 208,827 units.

Russia also lost 4,491 cruise missiles, 33 ships or boats, 2 submarines, 86,359 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, and 4,105 units of special equipment.

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to use rare Slovenian M-55S tanks, of which Ukraine received only 28