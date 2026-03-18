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Almost 70% of Ukrainians oppose elections until the end of the war - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2294 views

A KMIS poll showed an increase in the share of opponents of elections during the war to 69%. Only 12% of citizens support voting before the end of hostilities.

Almost 70% of Ukrainians oppose elections until the end of the war - poll

The majority of Ukrainians oppose holding elections while the war continues - 69% support them only after the end of hostilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to a sociological survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

The survey was conducted from March 1 to March 8. 1003 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed throughout the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

From December 2025 to March 2026, the number of those who believe that elections should only be held after a final peace agreement and the complete end of the war increased from 59% to 69%.

Only 12% of Ukrainians (10-12% throughout 2025) believe that elections should be held even before the end of hostilities. Another 13% believe that elections can be held after a ceasefire and security guarantees are obtained.

But compared to December 2025, the share of such people decreased from 23%. That is, there are even fewer people who were satisfied with elections after a truce with security guarantees.

 - stated in the survey results.

Recall

According to a survey by the sociological group "Rating", 24% of Ukrainian youth aged 14-25 are ready to consider serving in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the Armed Forces. At the same time, more than 70% of the surveyed respondents do not consider such a possibility, and another 5% have not decided.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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