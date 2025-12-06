$42.180.02
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

On December 5, Russian troops lost 1,180 soldiers and 487 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.12.25 are estimated at 1,179,790 personnel.

Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy losses

On December 5, Russian troops lost 1,180 soldiers and 487 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1179790 (+1180) killed
    • tanks ‒  11398 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23688 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒  34874 (+31)
          • MLRS ‒  1560 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  431 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  87387 (+487)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4024 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  69037 (+130)
                            • special equipment ‒  4015 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US Secretary of State Marco Rubio  stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

