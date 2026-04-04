Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works halted operations after drone strike - SBU shows video

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The Security Service of Ukraine announced the shutdown of the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant after a drone attack. According to the agency, the enterprise is used by the occupiers to support military production. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Employees of the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, together with their comrades from the 1st separate center of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for the second time in a month struck the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant - one of the key industrial facilities that the occupiers use to support their military production," the post says.

According to the SSU, the plant's products are supplied to the Russian "Uralvagonzavod", where military equipment is manufactured, including T-90M "Proryv" tanks and "Msta-S" howitzers.

"After identifying the location of the plant's critical production facilities, they were attacked by FP-2 drones from "Fire Point" company. As a result of the damage, blast furnaces, key production workshops, distillation columns, gas pipelines, and electrical substations that ensure the plant's operation were damaged. Due to the damage, the plant stopped working," the post says.

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