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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to enemy railway echelons with fuel, as well as the destruction of 1 and damage to 3 Inokhodets UAVs, UNN writes.

Yesterday and on the night of April 4, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit railway echelons with fuel in the areas of Shchotove and Stanytsia Luhanska in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Luhansk region. - reported the General Staff.

The damage to these facilities, as indicated, complicates the supply of fuel and lubricants to the occupying army of the Russian aggressor.

In addition, it was established that as a result of a recent strike on the UAV storage site at the Kirovskoye airfield (TOT AR Crimea), 1 Inokhodets UAV was destroyed and 3 more units of these expensive drones were damaged. - noted the General Staff.

Four Orion UAVs, an An-72P, and a Mech radar station destroyed at an airfield in Crimea – "Madyar"

The Inokhodets UAV (export name - "Orion"), as indicated, is a Russian operational-tactical strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial system of medium range designed for reconnaissance and strikes against ground targets.

The drone is capable of operating at a distance of up to 250 km, staying in the air for up to 24 hours, flying at an altitude of up to 7.5 km, and carrying a combat load of up to 200 kg of aerial munitions.

These UAVs are used by the enemy, in particular, for reconnaissance, patrolling, and countering naval drones.

The estimated cost of one complex is several million US dollars.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hit important enemy targets in order to reduce its combat potential. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

SBS destroyed the S-400 radar, Shahed hubs of the occupiers, and "visited" Tolyatti - "Madyar" showed a video