Air quality in Kyiv returns to normal: is it safe to go out?
Kyiv • UNN
As of 14:00 on February 22, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal, with the index not exceeding 50. All previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside have been canceled.
Air quality in Kyiv has normalized, recommendations on restrictions on staying outside are canceled, UNN reports, citing the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the KCSA.
As of 14:00 on February 22, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal. There is a low level of pollution in the city, and all previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside are canceled
At stationary air monitoring stations on both the right and left banks of the capital , the overall air quality index does not exceed 50.
Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated: what to do22.02.25, 10:20 • 37351 view
*The CAQI (Common Air Quality Index) is automatically generated based on several major pollutants: PM2.5 and PM10 (dust particles), SO2 (sulfur dioxide), NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), Ozone (ground-level ozone), and CO (carbon monoxide). The lower the CAQI score, the better the air quality.