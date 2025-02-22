ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Air quality in Kyiv returns to normal: is it safe to go out?

Air quality in Kyiv returns to normal: is it safe to go out?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56912 views

As of 14:00 on February 22, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal, with the index not exceeding 50. All previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside have been canceled.

Air quality in Kyiv has normalized, recommendations on restrictions on staying outside are canceled, UNN reports, citing the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the KCSA.

As of 14:00 on February 22, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal. There is a low level of pollution in the city, and all previous recommendations regarding restrictions on staying outside are canceled 

- the statement said.

At stationary air monitoring stations on both the right and left banks of the capital , the overall air quality index does not exceed 50.

Image

*The CAQI (Common Air Quality Index) is automatically generated based on several major pollutants: PM2.5 and PM10 (dust particles), SO2 (sulfur dioxide), NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), Ozone (ground-level ozone), and CO (carbon monoxide). The lower the CAQI score, the better the air quality.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
kyivKyiv

