Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated: what to do

In Kyiv, the air condition is temporarily deteriorating, it is recommended to refrain from ventilating the room and limit prolonged stay outside. UNN reports this with reference to KCSA.

According to the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation, the capital is experiencing an increase in the concentration of suspended solids (dust) due to low winds, - the statement said.

It is recommended to improve the air situation:

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

