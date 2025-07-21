$41.750.12
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15457 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 61976 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66643 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144198 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143257 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99387 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63807 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159091 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302677 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113807 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Air defense is operating in Zaporizhzhia amid missile threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1862 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to a missile threat. Local air defense is actively working, residents are advised to stay in shelters.

Air defense is operating in Zaporizhzhia amid missile threat

In the Zaporizhzhia region, air defense is working, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Our air defense is working. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given.

- Fedorov wrote.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a missile threat in the Zaporizhzhia region.

There is an air raid alert in the region.

To be supplemented...

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
