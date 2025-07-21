Air defense is operating in Zaporizhzhia amid missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been declared in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to a missile threat. Local air defense is actively working, residents are advised to stay in shelters.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, air defense is working, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Our air defense is working. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a missile threat in the Zaporizhzhia region.
There is an air raid alert in the region.
