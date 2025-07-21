Air defense is operating in Zaporizhzhia amid missile threat

In the Zaporizhzhia region, air defense is working, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Our air defense is working. Stay in safe places until the all-clear is given. - Fedorov wrote.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a missile threat in the Zaporizhzhia region.

There is an air raid alert in the region.

To be supplemented...