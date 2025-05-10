Air defense, 4 tanks and 1310 soldiers: Russian losses per day at the front

Over the past day, from May 9 to May 10, Russian invaders lost more than 1,300 soldiers, 4 tanks and a number of military equipment at the front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.05.25 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ 964580 (+1310) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10790 (+4)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22440 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 27637 (+49)

MLRS ‒ 1380 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1158 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35482 (+36)

cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tankers ‒ 47830 (+106)

special equipment ‒ 3875 (0)

Data is being updated.

Since the beginning of the day, May 09, 162 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Most attacks, 51, were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

