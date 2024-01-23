Air alert spreads in Ukraine: Air Force warns of ballistic threat

Ukraine is on air alert due to the threat of ballistic missile use, UNN reports.

Details

At 13:22, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attack from the east. Later it was clarified that the north is under threat.

"The threat of using ballistic weapons for the northern regions!" the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram message.

"The air alert is related to the threat of ballistic missile use. Stay in shelters!" the KCIA added.

At 13:30, the Air Force warned of possible missile launches from Tu22m3 from Lipetsk region, Russia.