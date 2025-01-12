Air alert announced in Kyiv due to ballistic missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine, and people are urged to take shelter. The Air Force warns of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.
Air alert has been declared in the capital again. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! Air raid alert in Kyiv!!!
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
The Air Force informed about the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast.
