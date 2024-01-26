Aggravation in Luhansk region: New requirements for weapons in the so-called "LPR"

The situation in the conflict zone in Luhansk region remains tense. The occupation administration has announced to the locals that they will register their entire arsenal of weapons by January 1, 2026. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the Russians informed the population about the need to register or re-register all weapons free of charge. This can be done with a Russian passport free of charge until January 1, 2026, and from 2026 the procedure will become paid. Until that time, "permits" issued by unclear sources will be valid.

Lysogor notes that despite the introduced regulations, the size of illegal weapons in the hands of residents remains unknown to the Russian occupation authorities.

According to the head of the Luhansk OVA, the situation in the east of Ukraine remains tense. Yesterday, the enemy tried to storm the positions in the area of ​​Stelmakhivka and Makiivka, but the Ukrainian military managed to repulse the attack.

Despite the danger, it was possible to deliver bread and foodstuffs to the de-occupied settlements. In particular, Lysohor said that local residents of Makiivka, Grekivka and Novolyubivka received help.

In addition, people were offered the option of evacuation. However, Nevske, neighboring these villages, came under enemy fire, and Lysychansk, controlled by the occupiers, is again closed to entry. Currently, passes are only allowed with local registration, temporary passes and other documents are not recognized.

It is noted that the military of the Russian Federation, which currently blocked Lysychansk, announced that the restriction on entry will continue until a separate order is issued.

In addition, Lysohor reported that the invaders carried out an airstrike on the Serebryan Forest.