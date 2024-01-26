Aggravation in Luhansk region: New requirements for weapons in the so-called "LPR"

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32810 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105685 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134072 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133500 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173956 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170761 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178111 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167093 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44537 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101199 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100790 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102719 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60277 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 32755 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232489 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257882 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24684 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134067 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105230 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105267 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121469 views
Aggravation in Luhansk region: New requirements for weapons in the so-called "LPR"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 1162 views

The occupation administration of the Luhansk region requires local residents to register their weapons by January 1, 2026. Despite the new regulations, the number of illegal weapons remains unknown. Tensions in the conflict zone remain high, with unsuccessful hostile attacks recently.

The situation in the conflict zone in Luhansk region remains tense. The occupation administration has announced to the locals that they will register their entire arsenal of weapons by January 1, 2026. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, the Russians informed the population about the need to register or re-register all weapons free of charge. This can be done with a Russian passport free of charge until January 1, 2026, and from 2026 the procedure will become paid. Until that time, "permits" issued by unclear sources will be valid.

Lysogor notes that despite the introduced regulations, the size of illegal weapons in the hands of residents remains unknown to the Russian occupation authorities.

According to the head of the Luhansk OVA, the situation in the east of Ukraine remains tense. Yesterday, the enemy tried to storm the positions in the area of ​​Stelmakhivka and Makiivka, but the Ukrainian military managed to repulse the attack.

Despite the danger, it was possible to deliver bread and foodstuffs to the de-occupied settlements. In particular, Lysohor said that local residents of Makiivka, Grekivka and Novolyubivka received help.

In addition, people were offered the option of evacuation. However, Nevske, neighboring these villages, came under enemy fire, and Lysychansk, controlled by the occupiers, is again closed to entry. Currently, passes are only allowed with local registration, temporary passes and other documents are not recognized.

15.01.23, 07:41 • 375417 views

It is noted that the military of the Russian Federation, which currently blocked Lysychansk, announced that the restriction on entry will continue until a separate order is issued.

In addition, Lysohor reported that the invaders carried out an airstrike on the Serebryan Forest.  

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

